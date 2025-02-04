rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16996905
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

Close-up video of flowing white fabric, creating soft, elegant waves. Captured from a top-down angle, emphasizing texture and movement.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 43.28 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 22.88 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.73 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.37 MB

View personal and business license