https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16996963SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Abstract video concept with flowing blue ribbons against a white background. Close-up angle captures dynamic movement and fluidity.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 39.52 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 18.33 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.4 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.41 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare