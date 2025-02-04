https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16997187SaveSaveVideo Info0:0729.97 FPSH.264Overhead shot of a smartphone screen showing a messaging app interface, with a video icon, suggesting a video message is being typed.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 3.18 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 1.66 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 304.37 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 1.33 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare