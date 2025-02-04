rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16997239
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

Night vision video captures a zebra in a vast, open field. The side angle highlights the zebra's stripes against the green-tinted landscape.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 40.73 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 22.97 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.49 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.82 MB

View personal and business license