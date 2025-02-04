https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16997656SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A romantic video scene with a close-up angle, capturing a couple in soft lighting, framed by artistic wall decor in a cozy room setting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 24.75 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 13.13 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.06 MBGIF 512 x 288 px | GIF | 10.52 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare