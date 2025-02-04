https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16997668SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Dramatic video still of lightning striking from ominous clouds over a dark forest. Low-angle shot captures the intense, electrifying scene.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 46.9 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 26.25 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.34 MBGIF 512 x 288 px | GIF | 9.1 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare