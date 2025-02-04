rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16997675
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

Close-up video of white lilies with a focus on the petals and stamens, shot from a low angle, capturing the delicate details and vibrant colors.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 23.16 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 11.27 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.48 MB
  • GIF
    512 x 288 px | GIF | 10.26 MB

View personal and business license