https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16997682SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Majestic lion roaring on a rock in a savannah, captured from a low-angle. Dramatic clouds enhance the wildlife video scene's grandeur.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 47.36 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 26.11 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.03 MBGIF 512 x 288 px | GIF | 9.16 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare