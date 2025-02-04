https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16997717SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video of a Monstera plant in a minimalist style, shot from a side angle, highlighting the glossy leaves and white pot against a neutral background.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 20.46 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 8.5 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.14 MBGIF 512 x 288 px | GIF | 9.74 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare