rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16997735
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

Close-up video of a silver chain with a sparkling diamond pendant on a black background, showcasing elegance and luxury from a low angle.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 21.17 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.48 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.58 MB
  • GIF
    512 x 288 px | GIF | 7.64 MB

View personal and business license