rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16997748
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

A serene lake view with a low-angle shot capturing fluffy clouds and a tree branch, perfect for a tranquil nature video backdrop.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 68.2 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 37.67 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 7.2 MB
  • GIF
    512 x 288 px | GIF | 11.93 MB

View personal and business license