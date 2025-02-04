https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16997758SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Side angle video of a hand writing complex equations on a chalkboard, illuminated by a spotlight, creating a focused, academic atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 31.32 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 16.7 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.74 MBGIF 512 x 288 px | GIF | 10.45 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare