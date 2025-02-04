https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16997767SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video shot of a single plum on a rustic wooden table, capturing rich textures and natural light from a low angle for a rustic feel.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 35.79 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 15.68 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.28 MBGIF 512 x 288 px | GIF | 10.98 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare