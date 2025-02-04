rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16997772
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

Close-up, angled shot of a hand placing a puzzle piece, capturing the intricate details and vibrant colors, ideal for a calming video theme.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 45.17 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 25.84 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.95 MB
  • GIF
    512 x 288 px | GIF | 11.7 MB

View personal and business license