rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16997778
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

Close-up video capturing a potter's hands shaping clay on a spinning wheel, showcasing the artistry and craftsmanship from a low angle.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 53.8 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 29.32 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.57 MB
  • GIF
    512 x 288 px | GIF | 11.75 MB

View personal and business license