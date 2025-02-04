https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16997778SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video capturing a potter's hands shaping clay on a spinning wheel, showcasing the artistry and craftsmanship from a low angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 53.8 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 29.32 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.57 MBGIF 512 x 288 px | GIF | 11.75 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare