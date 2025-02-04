https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16997805SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video of sandy beach texture, shot from a low angle. The focus is on the detailed grains, creating a natural, earthy aesthetic.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 85.52 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 52.16 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 11.24 MBGIF 512 x 288 px | GIF | 17.31 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare