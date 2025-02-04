rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16997852
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

High-angle video shot of a modern office with a computer displaying futuristic data analytics and graphs, showcasing a tech-driven workspace.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 29.59 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 14.41 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.01 MB
  • GIF
    512 x 288 px | GIF | 9.74 MB

View personal and business license