rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16997875
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

A vibrant video scene with a low-angle shot of a singer with pink hair on stage, vintage microphone, and dramatic blue lighting.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 46.88 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 26.34 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.51 MB
  • GIF
    512 x 288 px | GIF | 9.25 MB

View personal and business license