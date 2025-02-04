https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16997876SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A dynamic video shot captures a singer with pink hair performing under dramatic stage lights, using a low-angle to emphasize energy and presence.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 32.44 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 17.37 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.09 MBGIF 512 x 288 px | GIF | 8.91 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare