https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16997905SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video shot of a snail on a leaf, showcasing its textured shell and the leaf's veins. Captured from a side angle, emphasizing nature's detail.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 36.51 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 19.35 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.79 MBGIF 512 x 288 px | GIF | 10.35 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare