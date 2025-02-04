https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16997918SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video of tangled thorns in natural light, creating an intricate, chaotic pattern. The camera angle is straight-on, enhancing texture.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 36 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 17.62 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.66 MBGIF 512 x 288 px | GIF | 17.36 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare