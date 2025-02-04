https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16997921SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A serene video captures a woman in profile holding a red flower in a sunlit field, with a soft focus and lens flare enhancing the tranquil mood.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 44.44 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 25.29 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.59 MBGIF 512 x 288 px | GIF | 10.84 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare