https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16997931SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A serene video scene of a pregnant woman sitting on a sofa, gently cradling her belly. Side angle captures a cozy, intimate living room setting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 50.75 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 22.45 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.92 MBGIF 512 x 288 px | GIF | 11.73 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare