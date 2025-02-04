https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16997967SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Dynamic video of a red semi-truck speeding through a desert landscape. Low-angle shot emphasizes power and motion against a vast, arid backdrop.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 53.25 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 25.79 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.57 MBGIF 512 x 288 px | GIF | 9.97 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare