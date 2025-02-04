https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16997968SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Modern living room with a minimalist style, featuring a large TV for video viewing. Shot from a low angle, capturing natural light from a window.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 41.44 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 21.33 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.04 MBGIF 512 x 288 px | GIF | 8.63 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare