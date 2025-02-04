https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16997969SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Aerial view of a UFO-like object with colorful lights against a dark sky, creating a mysterious sci-fi video concept with a futuristic style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 19.78 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.46 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.99 MBGIF 512 x 288 px | GIF | 5.78 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare