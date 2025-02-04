https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16997971SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Vintage TV with static on screen, shot from a straight-on angle. The retro style evokes nostalgia, reminiscent of old video broadcasts.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 35.49 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 18.67 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.46 MBGIF 512 x 288 px | GIF | 8.83 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare