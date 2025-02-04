https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16998013SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Low-angle video shot of a fluffy dog eating from a bowl in a sunlit kitchen, capturing a cozy and warm atmosphere with natural lighting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 27.81 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 12.55 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.74 MBGIF 512 x 288 px | GIF | 10.43 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare