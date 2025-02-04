https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16998015SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A lively crowd captured from a low-angle, vintage-style video, showcasing enthusiastic expressions and dynamic energy in a festival setting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 78.61 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 49.97 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 10.88 MBGIF 512 x 288 px | GIF | 11.69 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare