https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16998016SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Low-angle video shot of an enthusiastic crowd at a concert, capturing expressions of excitement and joy under vibrant stage lights.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 69.39 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 40.24 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 9.21 MBGIF 512 x 288 px | GIF | 10.1 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare