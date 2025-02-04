rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16998019
Save
Video Info
0:06
29.97 FPS
H.264

A video captures a family walking down a sunlit, narrow street with white buildings and blue accents, shot from a low angle, evoking a serene, coastal vibe.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 21.04 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 11.84 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.99 MB
  • GIF
    512 x 288 px | GIF | 5.69 MB

View personal and business license