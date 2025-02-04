https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16998020SaveSaveVideo Info0:0929.97 FPSH.264A cozy video scene of a child sleeping peacefully in bed, captured from a side angle, with soft lighting and plush toys in the background.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 24.96 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 13.04 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.37 MBGIF 512 x 288 px | GIF | 8.96 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare