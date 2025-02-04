https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16998036SaveSaveVideo Info0:0629.97 FPSH.264A samurai in full armor walks through a snowy forest at night. Low-angle shot creates a dramatic, cinematic video atmosphere with moonlight shadows.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 21.91 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 11.13 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.47 MBGIF 512 x 288 px | GIF | 7.3 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare