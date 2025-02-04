https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16998041SaveSaveVideo Info0:0629.97 FPSH.264A samurai in ornate armor stands under a full moon, surrounded by bare trees. Low-angle shot enhances the dramatic, cinematic video style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 18.59 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.98 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.73 MBGIF 512 x 288 px | GIF | 5.77 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare