https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16998043SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A video captures a low-angle view of hanging light bulbs in a symmetrical pattern, creating a modern, industrial aesthetic against a dark background.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 37.98 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 21.73 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.42 MBGIF 512 x 288 px | GIF | 9.03 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare