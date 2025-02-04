rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16998056
Save
Video Info
0:07
29.97 FPS
H.264

A serene video scene of a woman on a pebble beach, captured in a low-angle shot, highlighting tranquility and natural beauty under a clear sky.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 23.19 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.58 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.69 MB
  • GIF
    512 x 288 px | GIF | 5.77 MB

View personal and business license