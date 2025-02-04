https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16998069SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Two swans on a misty lake at sunrise, with mountains in the background. Captured from a low angle, evoking a serene, cinematic video feel.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 59.33 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 32.21 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.2 MBGIF 512 x 288 px | GIF | 9.4 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare