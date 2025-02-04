https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16998070SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A serene video of a black and white swan on a misty lake at sunrise, captured from a low angle, highlighting their reflections and tranquil setting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 35.76 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 19.5 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.78 MBGIF 512 x 288 px | GIF | 9.13 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare