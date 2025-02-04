rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16998082
Save
Video Info
0:08
29.97 FPS
H.264

A couple walks hand in hand on a mountain trail, captured from a side angle. The video conveys a sense of adventure and companionship in nature.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 33.39 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 17.54 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.2 MB
  • GIF
    512 x 288 px | GIF | 8.73 MB

View personal and business license