https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16998085SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A person silhouetted against a wall of video screens, creating a futuristic, immersive atmosphere. Wide-angle shot emphasizes the vastness of the display.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 93.9 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 71.39 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 15.26 MBGIF 512 x 288 px | GIF | 12.39 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare