https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16998099SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Enchanting garden scene under a full moon, captured from a low angle. Lush greenery and glowing lanterns create a magical video game ambiance.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 52.53 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 28.65 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 9.37 MBGIF 512 x 288 px | GIF | 13.48 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare