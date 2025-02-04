https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16998104SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Low-angle video shot of blooming cherry blossoms against a sunset sky, capturing the serene beauty of nature with a vibrant, peaceful style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 56.73 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 30.95 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 6.88 MBGIF 288 x 512 px | GIF | 11.64 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare