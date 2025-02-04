https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16998123SaveSaveVideo Info0:0729.97 FPSH.264A wide-angle video captures towering limestone islands in a serene bay, with boats and birds enhancing the tranquil, natural landscape.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 33.34 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 18.12 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.83 MBGIF 512 x 288 px | GIF | 4.89 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare