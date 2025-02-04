https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16998126SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Wide-angle video captures a serene mountain lake with rocky shores, framed by towering peaks under a clear blue sky, creating a tranquil scene.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 47.77 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 27.51 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.86 MBGIF 512 x 288 px | GIF | 12.29 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare