https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16998148SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A vibrant blue butterfly against a dark background, captured from a frontal angle. The style is minimalistic, ideal for a nature-themed video. Mobile wallpaper ratio.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 21.89 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 11.47 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 4.82 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 1.55 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare