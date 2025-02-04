https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16998151SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Aerial view of vibrant, glitter-covered daisies against a black background, creating a dazzling, festive video effect with a touch of elegance. Mobile wallpaper ratio.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 31.45 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 16.11 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 6.99 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 5.98 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare