rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16998159
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264
Loop

Aerial view of ethereal butterflies in flight against a soft gradient background, creating a dreamy, serene video concept with a magical touch. Mobile wallpaper ratio.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 41.72 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 25.65 MB
  • SD
    480 x 854 px | MP4 | 8.05 MB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 7.56 MB

View personal and business license