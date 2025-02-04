https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16998160SaveSaveVideo Info0:0629.97 FPSH.264Close-up, low-angle shot of glowing tulips with soft lighting, creating a dreamy, ethereal video concept with a warm, serene ambiance. Mobile wallpaper ratio.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 12.92 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 7.14 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.48 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 4.57 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare