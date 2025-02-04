rawpixel
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

Close-up video of a red tulip with dewdrops, captured from a low angle. The soft, blurred background enhances the flower's vibrant color. Mobile wallpaper ratio.

AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 16.92 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 7.7 MB
  • SD
    480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.31 MB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 6.2 MB

