https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16998185SaveSaveVideo Info0:0629.97 FPSH.264A glittery pink heart centered on a gradient background, viewed from a straight-on angle, ideal for a romantic-themed video backdrop. Mobile wallpaper ratio.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 6.95 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 3.33 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 634.38 KBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 2.7 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare